Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Cole Caufield, Dougie Hamilton, Macklin Celebrini)

I’m targeting Cole Caufield, Dougie Hamilton, and Macklin Celebrini for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cole Caufield Anytime Goalscorer (+145) vs. Golden Knights

Dougie Hamilton OVER 0.5 Assists (+160) vs. Jets

Macklin Celebrini OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-135) at Canucks

Cole Caufield is as hot as any goalscorer in the league right now. He’s scored in five straight games, including a hat trick in Boston over the weekend. The Habs winger has a total of eight goals during his five-game streak.

Caufield is now up to 29 goals in 52 games on the season, scoring in 21 different contests.

The over in this game is one of my NHL best bets for today due to the lackluster goaltending on each side. The Golden Knights allow 3.06 goals per game, but that’s shot up to 3.6 goals against per contest since December 20.

Caufield scored in the first meeting against Vegas back in November and is a good bet to light the lamp again tonight at this +145 price.

The Devils made Dougie Hamilton a healthy scratch a few weeks ago, and he took that personally. The defenseman is riding an eight-game point streak since then while also taking on a bigger role in the offense after Luke Hughes’ season-ending injury.

Not only is it an eight-game point streak, but an eight-game assist streak as well. You can get him to record a point at +115 for a safer option while an assist is up here at +160.

Hamilton only has 19 points on the season, but 10 of them have come during this eight-game streak and 11 in 11 games since the calendar flipped to 2026.

The Jets allow 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists per game, and Hamilton is now on the top power-play unit. I’ll take these +160 odds for Hamilton to stay hot tonight at home.

Macklin Celebrini was a Canucks fan growing up, and he loves playing against his hometown team. He had two assists at home against the Canucks, then a goal and an assist with eight shots on goal on December 27 in Vancouver.

Celebrini and the Sharks are in Vancouver once again, and the sophomore sensation is putting on a show recently. He has 14 points and 51 shots on goal in his last 11 games, an average of 4.6 shots per contest.

The center has at least four shots in two straight games, four of his last five, and nine of his last 11 games since New Year’s Eve. He’ll keep shooting the puck in his hometown tonight.

