Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Cole Caufield, Matthew Schaefer, Mattias Ekholm)

Jack Hughes lit the lamp against the Rangers and Erik Karlsson had a trio of points for a 2-1 night on Wednesday.

I’m looking to keep that going tonight with picks for Cole Caufield, Matthew Schaefer, and Mattias Ekholm.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 19.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cole Caufield Anytime Goalscorer (+160) at Red Wings

Matthew Schaefer OVER 0.5 Assists (+105) at Senators

Mattias Ekholm OVER 0.5 Assists (+170) vs. Panthers

Cole Caufield played hero on Tuesday night, scoring his 40th goal of the season for the overtime winner against the Bruins. He’s now scored in three straight games and has eight goals in nine games since the Olympic break.

Caufield got hot before the break and has kept that going. Going back over two months now, the winger has 19 goals in as many games since January 15. He scored in 13 of those 19 games.

Matthew Schaefer is running away with the Calder Trophy, and now has his sights on helping the Islanders get to the playoffs. The young defenseman is up to 49 points in 68 games, 29 coming via the assist.

Schaefer has had a strong month of March so far, putting up eight points (six assists) in eight games. He recorded a point (and assist) six of those contests, including a helper in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Mattias Ekholm is having a second-half resurgence with the Oilers. The veteran defenseman has 10 points (all assists) in 11 games since the Olympic break, including a helper in each of his last two contests.

Ekholm has now recorded an assist in 3 of his last 4 games and 9 of 11 since the break.

The Oilers have the upper hand tonight at home against the two-time reigning champions, and Ekholm is a good bet to get in on the action at this favorable +170 price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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