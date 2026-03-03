Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Predators-Blue Jackets, Senators-Oilers, Stars-Flames)

We have a big 11-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night.

Our good fortune continued on Monday night with the Blue Jackets, Flyers, and Stars all coming through for another 3-0 day following the same on Friday.

I’m looking at the Blue Jackets, Stars, and a high-scoring game in Edmonton tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March. 3.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, March 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Columbus Blue Jackets (-135) vs. Nashville Predators

Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-125)

Dallas Stars (-135) at Calgary Flames

The Blue Jackets let the Rangers back into the game after taking a 4-1 lead, but ultimately came through with an overtime win at Madison Square Garden. They now return home to host the Predators, who lost to Detroit in Nashville on Monday afternoon, and I’m going right back to them tonight.

The Preds have struggled in the second half of back-to-backs this season with a 2-7 record, while the Jackets are 7-4. Columbus also has an advantage of being at home, where the Jackets are 15-13, but the Predators are 11-17 on the road.

Perhaps most importantly, the Blue Jackets should have a better goalie in net tonight. Jet Greaves is 18-12-7 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season for Columbus. On the flip side, Justus Annunen is 6-7-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .885 save percentage for the Predators.

The Senators and Oilers are two of the most-profitable teams this season when it comes to betting the OVER. Ottawa is 33-25-1 to the OVER with Edmonton at 35-22-4.

The Oilers have been playing a ton of high-scoring games recently. There have been nine goals in each of their last two contests, and 11 goals in their first game out of the break.

There have now been seven or more goals in 10 straight games for Edmonton. The Oilers are averaging 4.4 goals for and 4.6 goals against in those 10 games.

The Oilers should continue to play open hockey against Ottawa on Tuesday night.

The Stars extended their winning streak to nine games with a commanding 6-1 win in Vancouver last night. They’re now in Calgary for the second half of a back-to-back.

That hasn’t been too much of an issue for Dallas this season, though, as the Stars are 7-2 in this situation. Meanwhile, Calgary is only 21-31 after a day off, and 18-30 as the underdog.

The Stars are simply the much better team and should still have fresh enough legs after the Olympic break and rolling all four lines last night.

