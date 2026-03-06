Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Evan Bouchard, Cutter Gauthier, Quinn Hughes)

While my NHL best bets continue to do well, it’s been a struggle on the props side of things.

I’m looking to get back on track with NHL picks for Evan Bouchard, Cutter Gauthier, and Quinn Hughes on Friday night.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 6.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

Evan Bouchard OVER 0.5 Assists (-135) vs. Hurricanes

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+135) vs. Canadiens

Quinn Hughes OVER 0.5 Assists (-135) at Golden Knights

Evan Bouchard is making some noise in the Norris Trophy race, and although the defensive side of the game is still questioned by some, if he can continue his scoring pace, he might get enough votes to win it anyway.

Bouchard leads all defensemen with 71 points through 62 games, and 53 of those points have come via assists. The Oilers blueliner has 11 points (8 assists) during his five-game point (and assist) streak, and has a helper in 10 of his last 11 games. He now has an assist in 37 of 62 games this season.

The Oilers have to play high-scoring hockey to win games, and that means Bouchard will be in on the action.

Cutter Gauthier came through for us on Wednesday night with two goals against the Islanders, and I’m going right back to him tonight against the Canadiens. I already like this game to go OVER as one of my NHL best bets for tonight, so why not back Gauthier to score as well?

Gauthier is now up to 31 goals in 60 games this season. He’s on a three-game scoring streak with five goals in that span. The winger also loves playing at home, with 19 goals at home as opposed to 12 on the road, both in 30 games played.

Quinn Hughes is another defenseman who could garner some Norris Trophy votes. He has 61 points (55 assists) in 56 games this season, including 38 points (34 assists) in 30 games with the Wild.

Hughes has three points (two assists) in his last two games and has recorded an assist in 13 of his last 14 contests. He has 22 points (19 assists) in that span.

I’ll back Hughes to stay hot against a Knights team that is struggling right now.

