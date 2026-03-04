Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Jack Hughes, Jackson LaCombe, Cutter Gauthier)

We have a five-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday night.

While I’ve been hot on my NHL best bets, the player prop picks have been more up and down since the Olympic break.

I’m targeting Jack Hughes, Jackson LaCombe, and Cutter Gauthier as I look to bounce back tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 4.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 4

Jack Hughes OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) vs. Maple Leafs

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (-110) vs. Islanders

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+150) vs. Islanders

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for Team USA and has brought that momentum back to the Devils. While he hasn’t scored since the Olympic break, he has an assist in all four games, including two helpers last night against the Panthers.

Hughes now has 41 points (29 assists) in 40 games this season. He’s recorded an assist in seven of his last eight games, 12 of his last 15, and 14 of his last 19 contests.

The Maple Leafs have allowed 16 goals in four games since the break. I’ll back Hughes to get on the scoresheet with an assist again tonight.

The Ducks vs. Islanders OVER is one of my NHL best bets tonight, and Jackson LaCombe has been an assist machine as of late.

The Anaheim defenseman is on a six-game assist streak and has a helper in 16 of 19 games dating back to January 5.

After a slower start to the season, LaCombe now has an assist in over half of his games (32 of 60), and I’ll happily take this pick’em price tonight.

I’m doubling down a bit with a LaCombe assist and Cutter Gauthier goal, but the good thing about that is that both bets can hit on just one goal.

Gauthier is having a breakout season in Anaheim. After scoring 20 goals last season, he’s up to 29 goals through 59 games this year.

The winger has scored three goals in the last two games and has a goal in five of his last six contests. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight at home, where he’s scored 17 of his 29 goals this season.

