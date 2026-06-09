Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Jalen Chatfield, Brett Howden, Jordan Staal)

It’s been a fantastic Stanley Cup Final thus far with the Vegas Golden Knights holding a 2-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

There have been 25 goals through three games in this series, so there are bound to be a handful tonight in Sin City.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 9.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Chatfield OVER 1.5 Blocked Shots (-130)

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+250)

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+450)

Jalen Chatfield OVER 1.5 Blocked Shots (-130)

I don’t usually like to recommend betting on blocked shots, but Jalen Chatfield has been extremely consistent as of late. He’s playing on the top pair and his body is paying the price.

Chatfield has gone OVER 1.5 blocks in eight straight games, including 4, 3, 3, and 4 in his last four games. I’d consider the OVER 2.5 blocks (+230) while you’re at it.

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+250)

Mitch Marner stole the show in Game 3, but Brett Howden had his chances as well. He picked up an assist as his only point after scoring three goals in the first two games of the series.

It’s crazy but Howden hasn’t gone two straight games without a goal since going scoreless in the first three games of the playoffs. I have to take a crack at +250.

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+450)

Jordan Staal continued his goal-scoring barrage with a goal and an assist in Game 3. He’s now scored in all three games in this series, and had five shots on goal on Saturday night.

The veteran is known for his defensive prowess, but he put up 20 goals in the regular season, and now has five goals in 16 postseason games.

This price just seems a tad too high for a player who has a knack for finding the back of the net right now.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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