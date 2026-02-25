Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Josh Norris, Nikita Kucherov, Leon Draisaitl)

We have eight games on the docket as the NHL returns from the Olympic break on Wednesday night.

I’m targeting Josh Norris, Nikita Kucherov, and Leon Draisaitl for my NHL props for tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

Josh Norris OVER 0.5 Points (+100) at Devils

Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (-130) vs. Maple Leafs

Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goalscorer (+120) at Ducks

Josh Norris’ on-ice skill has never really been questioned. He has 175 points in 258 career games, including 17 points in 19 games this season. The problem he has is staying healthy, but that shouldn’t be an issue after a three-week break.

Norris missed nearly a month before the break, but will be ready to go tonight. He’s recorded a point in 14 of 19 games this season, and with the Sabres being one of my NHL best bets tonight, I expect at least a few goals out of Buffalo.

The center playing down the lineup does explain these odds, but that also allows him to have easier matchups against the Devils. I’ll continue to back Norris for a point around these odds as long as he’s healthy.

Nikita Kucherov had three weeks off to rest up and get ready for the home stretch of the season. He went into the break on a heater, and should continue that as the Lightning are huge home favorites against the Maple Leafs.

Kucherov has recorded multiple points in 31 of 51 games this season. He has 12 games with at least three points as opposed to just 20 games without a point.

Before the break, Kucherov had OVER 1.5 points in five of his last six games and 16 of 20 dating back to December 22. He racked up a whopping 48 points in those 20 games.

Look for Kucherov to come out of the break hot tonight against a shorthanded Maple Leafs team.

While Connor McDavid may not play tonight, Leon Draisaitl should be good to go against the Ducks. The German center had a strong Olympics, but his team’s depth didn’t allow a deep run into the tournament.

While Draisaitl has 51 of his 80 points via assist, he may be more willing to shoot the puck if McDavid is out. Hell, even if McDavid is playing, Draisaitl has 29 goals this season, and McDavid is one of the best setup men in the league.

There should be a ton of goals tonight in Anaheim, and Draisaitl is a good bet to get in on the action.

