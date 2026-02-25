Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Sabres-Devils, Jets-Canucks, Oilers-Ducks)

The NHL returns from the Olympic break with an eight-game slate on Wednesday night.

Some players may miss a game or two after returning from Milan, so keep an eye out for that when placing bets tonight.

I’m looking at a pair of road teams and a high-scoring game in Anaheim for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Feb. 25.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres (-108) at New Jersey Devils

Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+190) at Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-130)

The Sabres stumbled into the break with losses in three of their last four games, but they had a very strong stretch of play before that. Meanwhile, the Devils scored just two goals in their three games before the break, and lost five of their last six.

Jack Hughes was the hero for Team USA in the gold medal game, but he may not play tonight. Even if he does, he’ll have to be quite fatigued after all of the travel in recent days.

The Sabres have been the better team this season and are a respectable 15-11-3 on the road, while the Devils are 13-12-2 at home. I’ll take Buffalo in a pick’em tonight.

The Jets are giving Connor Hellebuyck a game off, but Eric Comrie has been just fine between the pipes for Winnipeg.

Both Winnipeg and Vancouver have struggled this season, but the Canucks’ struggles are much more dire. They’re likely to finish last in the league, and are just 6-17-4 at home.

The Jets have won four of the last five meetings against Vancouver, all coming by at least two goals. That includes a 5-3 road win back in November.

Winnipeg should be able to pull away from the lowly Canucks tonight.



The Oilers and Ducks have been two of the more profitable teams when it comes to betting the OVER this season. Edmonton is 33-23-2 to the OVER, with Anaheim a bit better at 35-20-1.

Connor McDavid is looking to win the Hart Trophy after earning MVP at the Olympics, and even if he doesn’t play tonight, the Oilers and Ducks are both capable of putting up a handful of goals.

I expect some open hockey tonight in Anaheim as two high-scoring teams return from the break.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

