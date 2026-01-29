Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Morgan Geekie, Dougie Hamilton, Macklin Celebrini)

There is a huge 15-game slate in the NHL on Thursday night, giving us more than enough games to choose from for some player props.

I had a rough go of it last night. Zach Werenski had two assists but no goals, Brock Nelson had an assist but no shots, and Anthony Duclair was kept off the scoresheet despite the Islanders scoring five goals.

I’m looking to bounce back with picks for Morgan Geekie, Dougie Hamilton, and Macklin Celebrini tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 29.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+155) vs. Flyers

Dougie Hamilton OVER 0.5 Assists (+120) vs. Predators

Macklin Celebrini OVER 1.5 Points (+140) at Oilers

After a 12-game drought, Morgan Geekie has rediscovered his shot. The Bruins forward had 25 goals in 36 games before that, and now has five goals in his last five contests.

Geekie has scored more at home this season than on the road as well. He has 19 goals in 28 home games as opposed to 11 goals in 25 road contests.

The Bruins are one of my NHL best bets today after the Flyers lost in Columbus last night. It’ll be Sam Ersson between the pipes for Philadelphia, and he has a 3.39 goals-against average and .860 save percentage on the season.

Geekie is hot again and I’ll gladly take these +155 odds for him to find twine against a tired team.

The Dougie Hamilton train is going full steam ahead. After a healthy scratch, the veteran defenseman now has 11 points (10 assists) in his last nine games, picking up a helper in each of those contests.

We’re still getting plus odds for Hamilton to get an assist tonight, and I’m going to ride this hot streak while we can. He’s on the top power-play unit for New Jersey, and the Predators have allowed 23 goals in their last five games.

Macklin Celebrini had a statement game in Vancouver on Tuesday night. The sophomore sensation had a goal and three assists for a four-point game, bringing him up to 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) on the season.

Since December 11, Celebrini has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 20 games. That includes 10 multi-point efforts for the Sharks center.

The Oilers are struggling a bit right now with 15 goals allowed in their last three games. I like the Sharks tonight as underdogs, and Celebrini should stay hot in Edmonton.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.