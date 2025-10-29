Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Predictions for John Tavares, Dmitri Voronkov)
There is just one NHL game on the docket for Wednesday night, but it should feature plenty of goals.
The Toronto Maple Leafs head down to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night after both teams came away victorious last night.
My best bets for Tuesday night are targeting John Tavares, Sean Monahan, and Dmitri Voronkov.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- John Tavares OVER 0.5 Assists (+135)
- Sean Monahan OVER 0.5 Assists (+120)
- Dmitri Voronkov Anytime Goalscorer (+200)
John Tavares OVER 0.5 Assists (+135)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL picks column, Top Shelf Picks:
Maple Leafs center John Tavares is off to a great start this season. He has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) through 10 games, and is riding a five-game point (and four-game assist) streak.
Tavares is -165 to record a point tonight, and that’s the safer play in case he pots a goal, but I’ll take the +135 price and call my shot for him to get an assist.
He centers the second line with Matthew Knies and Matias Maccelli, and is still on the top power-play unit with the big guns like Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
Tavares has an assist in 6 of 10 games this season, including that aforementioned four-game streak. I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep it going.
Sean Monahan OVER 0.5 Assists (+120)
Monahan to get an assist is also one of my best bets for tonight:
Sean Monahan is another center who is heating up as of late. He only has four points (all assists) in nine games this season, but he’s recorded one helper in each of his last four contests.
Monahan centers the top line with wingers Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko, and is a key cog on the top power-play unit.
This should be a high-scoring game with Primeau in net for the Leafs, and I’ll happily take Monahan to keep his assist streak going at these plus odds.
Dmitri Voronkov Anytime Goalscorer (+200)
Russian winger Dmitri Voronkov has been quietly developing into a goalscorer for the Blue Jackets. He had 18 goals in his rookie season, 23 last year, and is off to a great start with five goals through nine games to begin the season.
Voronkov has scored in four of nine games this season, including a two-goal game over the weekend in Pittsburgh.
The winger is among the team leaders with 11 individual high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 as he plays on the top line with Monahan and Marchenko. He’s also on Columbus’ top power-play unit.
Voronkov is feeling it early on, and he should be able to pot one against Primeau and the Leafs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.