Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Nathan MacKinnon, Alex Ovechkin, Troy Terry)
There are only three NHL games on the docket for Friday night, but they include some big names.
My best bets for Friday night are targeting Nathan MacKinnon, Alex Ovechkin, and Troy Terry to do some damage.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 31.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 31
- Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-120)
- Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+145) vs. Islanders
- Troy Terry OVER 0.5 Points (-145) vs. Red Wings
Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-120)
The Avalanche are off to a great start this season, and of course it’s Nathan MacKinnon leading the way. He has some help now with Martin Necas locked up alongside him, and Cale Makar on the blue line, and he’s now put up 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in his first 11 games.
MacKinnon also has 49 shots on goal in the early going. He’s consistently firing the puck on net with a handful of shots nearly every game. He’s had at least four shots on goal in eight of 11 games so far, including five of his last six.
I’ll take MacKinnon to get at least four shots on goal all day long at a price around -120 or lower.
Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+145) vs. Islanders
Alex Ovechkin already scored one milestone goal against the Islanders last season, so why not another?
The Capitals captain is stuck on 899 career goals since scoring in Columbus last Friday. He had three shots on goal over the last two games, with the Capitals scoring just one goal as a team.
The Islanders are on the second half of a back to back, and they’ve allowed 3.8 goals per game this season. That includes six and five goals in their last two games.
I like the Capitals to cover the puck line as one of my best bets in SI Betting’s daily Top Shelf Picks column, and I’ll take Ovechkin to get career goal 900 at home.
Troy Terry OVER 0.5 Points (-145) vs. Red Wings
The Ducks have had an injection of youth in recent years, but don’t forget about Troy Terry.
The 28-year-old veteran has 10 points in nine games this season, and he’s on the top line with Leo Carlsson and Nikita Nesterenko. He also sees time on the top power-play unit.
Anaheim returns home to host a tired Red Wings team that went to a shootout last night in Los Angeles.
Terry is riding a five-game point streak, with three goals and four assists in that span. He’s recorded a point in seven of nine games this season, and he’ll keep it up at home against the Wings.
