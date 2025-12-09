Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Shayne Gostisbehere, Morgan Geekie, Brent Burns)
There is a full 10-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night, giving us plenty of player props to choose from.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Shayne Gostisbehere, Morgan Geekie, and Brent Burns.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Shayne Gostisbehere OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Blue Jackets
- Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+155) at Blues
- Brent Burns OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-160) at Predators
Shayne Gostisbehere OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Blue Jackets
The Hurricanes are huge home favorites with the total set at 6.5, so Carolina should put up a handful of goals against the Blue Jackets tonight. Shayne Gostisbehere is sure to be in on the action.
The defenseman has an assist in three straight games and five of his last six overall, bringing him up to 18 assists in 19 games this season. He’s picked up an apple in 12 of those 19 games this season, including 10 of 12 games on home ice.
Gostisbehere plays on the second pair at 5-on-5 and quarterbacks the top power-play unit. I’ll happily take even money for him to continue his assist streak tonight at home.
Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+155) at Blues
I was initially looking at Morgan Geekie to record a point (-162), but it seems like all this guy does is score goals. The Bruins forward is up to 32 points (22 goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season, and has really filled the gap with David Pastrnak out of the lineup.
Geekie has scored in two straight games, including last week against these Blues, making it four of his last five games and seven of his last nine with a goal. Overall, he’s scored in a whopping 18 of 30 games this season.
I like the Bruins to upset the Blues as one of my NHL best bets today, and this is a good price for Geekie to score.
Brent Burns OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-160) at Predators
This is a bit of juice to pay on Brent Burns to get at least two shots on goal, but the blueliner has been firing the puck a ton as of late. Burns is up to 63 shots on goal in 29 games this season after putting up multiple SOG in each of his last seven games.
In fact, Burns has recorded three shots on goal in two straight games and five of his last six, so laddering him up to Over 2.5 SOG (+190) could be worth a sprinkle as well.
The veteran blueliner is getting over 19 minutes per game, and his overall shot attempts are up in recent weeks as well. He should keep firing in Nashville tonight.
