Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Tyson Foerster, Jack Hughes, Rickard Rakell)

Adam Fox and Alexander Wennberg came through for us last night for a profitable Wednesday evening, and we now have a massive 14-game NHL slate on Thursday night.

I’m targeting Tyson Foerster, Jack Hughes, and Rickard Rakell for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 9.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyson Foerster OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-145) at Red Wings

Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130) vs. Penguins

Rickard Rakell Anytime Goalscorer (+205) at Devils

Tyson Foerster OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-145) at Red Wings

Tyson Foerster hasn’t missed a beat after a four-month absence due to an arm injury. He had four shots on goal in his return against the Red Wings last week, and has gone OVER 1.5 shots on goal in the three games since then.

Foerster now has 53 shots on goal in 25 games this season, and he’s always looking to fire the puck on net. He’s had at least four shot attempts in his four games since returning from injury.

Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130) vs. Penguins

Jack Hughes is having a great season in New Jersey, but that’s about all the Devils have going for them. He has 72 points in 57 games to go along with 216 shots on goal, which is where we’re focusing tonight.

Hughes has gone OVER 3.5 SOG in six straight games, with a total of 33 SOG in that span. He has 4+ SOG in 14 of 17 games since March 4, including 10 contests with at least 5 SOG.

Rickard Rakell Anytime Goalscorer (+205) at Devils

Rickard Rakell might be the hottest goalscorer in the league right now. He has seven goals during his five-game streak, and 10 goals in his last eight games. Since the beginning of March, Rakell has 14 goals (and 24 points) in 20 games.

Rakell is -140 to record a point, which also seems like a good bet, but this +205 price to score is too good to pass up given how well he’s been playing as of late.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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