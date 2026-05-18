Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Zach Benson, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov)

There have been goals galore recently in the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

The teams have combined for 45 goals through six games, including 20 goals in the last two contests. There should be plenty of opportunities to cash in on some player props in Game 7 tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, May 18.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zach Benson Anytime Goalscorer (+310) vs. Canadiens

Lane Hutson OVER 0.5 Assists (-154) at Sabres

Ivan Demidov OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Sabres

Zach Benson Anytime Goalscorer (+310) vs. Canadiens

I broke down why I like Zach Benson to record a point in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview, and his odds to score a goal are worth taking as well.

Zach Benson has been one of the best players in the playoffs for the Sabres, and he got rewarded with a promotion to the top line in Game 6. That paid immediate dividends for Buffalo as Benson scored a goal and added an assist for his second multi-point game of the series.

After putting up 43 points in 65 regular season games, Benson has 9 points in 12 games this postseason. He’s recorded eight of those points in his last seven games, including six points in this series.

Benson has scored three goals in this series and five goals in his last nine games. With the promotion to the top line and place on the top power-play unit, I’ll take these +310 odds for Benson to light the lamp.

Lane Hutson OVER 0.5 Assists (-154) at Sabres

Lane Hutson made a late-season push to win the Calder Trophy last season, and he’s been even better this year. After putting up 78 points (66 assists) in 82 games during the regular season, the shifty defenseman has 13 points (11 assists) in as many games this postseason.

He was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but has recorded at least one assist in each of the last five games. That includes two multi-assist games, including in Game 5 in Buffalo.

Ivan Demidov OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Sabres

Ivan Demidov has come alive in this series. He had just one point against the Lightning – an assist in Game 1 – and then got an assist in Game 1 against the Sabres as well.

The winger was then held off the scoresheet in Game 2, but now has a four-game point streak, including a goal in each of the last two games.

Demidov to score again at +320 is intriguing, but I’ll take the safer route with a point at -120.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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