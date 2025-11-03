Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on John Tavares, Sidney Crosby, Dylan Holloway)
There may only be four games on the docket on Monday night in the NHL, but there are always a handful of player props worth looking at.
My best bets for Monday night are targeting John Tavares, Sidney Crosby, and Dylan Holloway to find the scoresheet.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 3.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- John Tavares OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-168) vs. Penguins
- Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+170) vs. Maple Leafs
- Dylan Holloway OVER 0.5 Points (-130) vs. Oilers
John Tavares OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-168) vs. Penguins
John Tavares has been a one-man shooting gallery in recent weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The veteran is up to 35 shots in 12 games this season, with 26 of those shots coming in his last six games. As you might expect, he had at least three shots in each of those six contests.
Not only that, but Tavares has at least four SOG in four straight games and five of his last six, including five SOG in three of those contests.
Tavares now faces off against a Penguins team that is allowing 30.9 shots per game, which is the fourth-most in the league.
I’d take Tavares up the ladder to 4+ SOG (+140) and 5+ SOG (+300) if you’re so inclined.
Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+170) vs. Maple Leafs
Sidney Crosby turned 38 over the summer, but he hasn’t let that slow him down to begin the season. He’s off to a terrific start with nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in his first 13 games.
After getting on the board in Winnipeg on Saturday, Crosby has now scored in eight of 13 games this season. We’re still getting decent odds for him to score, though, and I’ll take that for as long as Crosby and the Penguins (who are now 8-3-2) can keep this up.
I took this game to go over in SI Betting’s daily Top Shelf Picks column, and Crosby is a good bet to pot one on Monday night.
Dylan Holloway OVER 0.5 Points (-130) vs. Oilers
Dylan Holloway started his career in Edmonton but never really took off there, and signed an offer sheet in St. Louis in the 2024 offseason. The Oilers elected not to match, and Holloway used that as motivation – along with an increased role in St. Louis – to break out for 63 points in 77 games last season.
Holloway got his two revenge games out against the Oilers last year, recording a point in each, but he’s sure to have an extra spring in his step against his former team.
This season, Holloway got off to a slower start with just one point in his first six games. However, he’s now recorded a point in four of his last six games, and should keep that up against Edmonton.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
