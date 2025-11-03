Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Penguins-Leafs, Oilers-Blues, Predators-Canucks)
We have a four-game NHL slate on Monday night to open the week.
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start things off at 7:30 p.m., and the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Seattle Kraken to close things out at 10 p.m.
My best bets for Monday night are targeting a pair of overs and a home favorite.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 3.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
- Penguins vs. Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-105)
- Oilers vs. Blues OVER 6.5 (+105)
- Predators (-120) vs. Canucks
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-105)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been an over machine this season. They’ve gone over the total in 10 of 12 games so far, including each of their last seven contests. They rank sixth in the league with 3.58 goals for per game and also allow the fifth-most goals per game at 3.67.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a surprising start to the season at 8-3-2, and the over is 7-4-2 as well. They’ve scored the ninth-most goals per game at 3.54 while allowing 2.62 per contest.
Both of these teams can put the puck in the net and neither goalie really inspires much confidence. Toronto’s trends of overs should continue on Monday night.
Oilers vs. Blues OVER 6.5 (+105)
The St. Louis Blues are another team that has been flying over the total this season. They’ve gone over in eight of 12 games so far, largely due to allowing a league-high 4.17 goals per game. The Blues also average 2.83 goals per contest, so they’re capable of scoring as well.
The Edmonton Oilers started out the season with some lower-scoring games, but have gone over in three of their last four and four of their last six contests.
Edmonton’s offense is starting to click, and the Blues are a perfect team for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to pour it on against.
Predators (-120) vs. Canucks
The Nashville Predators finally have a few easier games on the schedule after a tough stretch. They lost three straight against the Stars, Lightning, and then in Philadelphia, but returned home for a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday afternoon.
The Preds now get another easier matchup against a Vancouver Canucks team that has lost two of their last three and five of their last seven contests. And Vancouver’s two wins in that span were both past regulation after getting outshot in the game.
While Roman Josi is still out for Nashville, there are various injuries on the Vancouver side as well. The Predators have settled in without their captain and should get the home win on Monday night.
