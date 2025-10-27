Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Shane Pinto)
There are only two NHL games on the docket for Monday night, but there are always plenty of player props to choose from despite the small slate.
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. EST, and the Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. EST.
My best bets for Monday night are targeting Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, as well as Senators center Shane Pinto.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 27.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+175)
- Evgeni Malkin OVER 0.5 Points (-165)
- Shane Pinto OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130)
Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+175)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:
The Penguins are going to need someone to step up in Rakell’s absence, and Sidney Crosby is off to a hot start in his age-38 season. The Penguins captain has six goals in nine games, and has his four-game goal streak snapped on Saturday against Columbus.
The Blues have allowed 13 goals over their last two games, and have two other games when they allowed five and eight this season. The Penguins could put up a handful on Monday night, and Crosby should be able to get in on the action.
Evgeni Malkin OVER 0.5 Points (-165)
The Penguins are going to fade at some point this season, but for now, I’m riding the wave with Crosby to score a goal and Evgeni Malkin to record a point.
Malkin is tied for the fourth-most points in the league with 14 through just nine games. He’s recorded a point in eight of those nine contests, including two assists in each of his last two games.
It looked like the veteran center was fading in the last few years of his career, but he’s been rejuvenated on the second line with Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau, while still playing on the top power-play unit.
I’ll take Malkin to continue his hot start at home on Monday night.
Shane Pinto OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130)
Senators center Shane Pinto has eight goals in nine games to begin the season, and you have to shoot the puck to score. He has 30 shots on goal through his first nine games, for an average of 3.33 per contest.
Pinto had four shots on goal in each of the last two games, and has at least three shots on goal in five of his last six contests. Overall, he’s recorded 3+ SOG in six of nine games this season.
The Bruins allow 29.3 shots per game, which goes up to 34.5 on the road.
Pinto had at least three shots on goal in both home matchups against Boston last season, and I see no reason why that shouldn’t happen on Monday night in Ottawa.
