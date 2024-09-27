Best Premier League Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Premier League Week 6 Slate)
After a mid-week slate of Europa League and Conference League games, it’s time to turn our attention back to the Premier League.
Manchester City was able to hold onto their top seed with a last-second goal against Arsenal on Sunday but they are going on a tough road trip to Newcastle. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa are both waiting behind them to pounce on the opportunity to unseat City and take first place.
Tottenham and Manchester United offer the most exciting game of the slate with both teams desperately trying to stay within striking distance to the top of the table. A loss would be disastrous for both teams, creating a juicy matchup on Sunday morning.
Let’s take a look at the slate and find three games for our predictions.
Top Premier League Picks and Predictions Today (Premier League Gameweek 6)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Tottenham +180
- Newcastle vs. Manchester City: Double Chance - Tie or Newcastle: +125
- Chelsea vs. Brighton: Over 3.5 Goals: +125
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Prediction and Pick
Everything that has been plaguing Manchester United in the Erik Ten Hag era has been continuing this season. They have two wins in five Premier League games and those came against Fulham and Southampton in very unconvincing fashion. They have fallen behind in terms of quality and talent compared to their counterparts and they haven’t been able to make up for it through coaching.
Tottenham hasn’t had the best start to the season, either. However, they played at a higher level than Man Utd through five games. They arguably deserved more than zero points from their games against Newcastle and Arsenal. Manager Ange Postecoglou has his team playing with a ton of confidence, discipline, and intensity. The same can not be said consistently about United.
Man Utd struggles in build-up play. Their backline is prone to making mistakes when they face heavy pressure. Tottenham is one of the best teams in the league in utilizing a high press. Spurs will almost certainly create chances and score a goal. If they can defend well on the other end of the pitch, they can come away with the upset win.
PICK: Tottenham ML (+180)
Newcastle vs. Manchester City Prediction and Pick
Manchester City secured a crucial draw in the last second against Arsenal. That point could prove to be massively important in the title race against their biggest rivals. However, manager Pep Guardiola couldn’t even celebrate after the game because of Rodri’s injury. The Spanish midfielder exited the game in the first half with an ACL injury and has been ruled out indefinitely since.
That is a huge blow for Manchester City. Rodri is arguably their most important player along with Erling Haaland. Not only is he the best holding midfielder in the world, but he is also the heart and soul of this team. He has a huge role in the possession game with his ability to never turn the ball over, he provides physicality, intensity, and defensive prowess while also being able to score crucial goals when his team needs it the most. He is one of the most consistent players on this City team.
There will be growing pains in adjusting to life without one of the best players in the world. Mateo Kovacic will likely start in his place. The Croatian veteran is a highly capable option with an ability to play both sides of the ball. However, he is a very different player than Rodri. He is a more involved offensive player with his dribbling and direct play, but he doesn’t have the same passing and defensive chops that Rodri provides.
In a tough road game like Newcastle, this will be a problem. Fortunately for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to return on Saturday. They need him to be in his peak form to have a chance to win against Eddie Howe’s solid Newcastle side. The Magpies have won both of their home games this season and scored on every occasion so far. They will make things difficult for City.
Pick: Tie or Newcastle (+125)
Chelsea vs. Brighton Prediction and Pick
Chelsea has finally hit their stride, registering their second straight clean sheet and extending their unbeaten streak to four games with a convincing 3-0 victory over West Ham. Manager Enzo Maresca found his ideal midfield and forward rotation with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Cole Palmer in the center, Noni Madueke on the right and Nicolas Jackson up front. Having to choose between Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, and Mykhailo Mudryk for the left wing is a great problem to have.
Now, they take on one of the most exciting teams in the league in Brighton. Led by one of the youngest managers in the world in 31-year-old Fabian Hürzeler, Brighton is a tough nut to crack for any Premier League opponent, having already beaten Manchester United and drawn against Arsenal this season.
Brighton spent 231 million Euros on signings this summer. They brought in Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda, and Ferdi Kadioglu, all for over 30 million Euros in transfer fees. Therefore, the expectations have increased in line with the spending.
Now, the challenge starts for Hürzeler. Having to integrate all the newcomers to the rotation has not been easy but Brighton has done fine, winning two and drawing three of their first five Premier League matches.
Brighton likes to play an up-tempo style with an emphasis on possession. They are obsessive about playing out the back and are dedicated to their counter pressing when they lose possession. They don’t shy away from pushing forward and playing a high defensive line. This results in Brighton games with a ton of pace and space.
If teams are able to take advantage of these spaces, this means goals. Both teams will score but let’s take a risk and go with over 3.5 goals instead.
PICK: OVER 3.5 (+125)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.