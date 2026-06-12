Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Antonio Sanabria to Score vs. USMNT)

Two World Cup games are already in the books, and we have another duo of games today before we start the portion of the tournament where we'll get at least three games a day for the rest of the Group Stage.

If you want to bet on a couple of goalscorers for today's games, you're in the right place. I have one bet for each of the two matches involving two host countries. Let's dive into them.

World Cup Goalscorer Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Edin Dzeko Anytime Goal (+370)

Antonio Sanabria Anytime Goal (+390)

Edin Dzeko Anytime Goal (+370)

I have little faith in Canada's scoring ability in this tournament due to injuries and the poor recent play of their top forward, Jonathan David. Because of that, I'm going to look to the Bosnian side and bet on Edin Dzeko to find the back of the net.

He's 40 years old, but he's been looking much younger than that on the pitch. He is the country's all-time leading scorer, scoring 73 goals in 148 appearances for Bosnia & Herzegovina. The team also relies on an aggressive attack, so they should get a handful of chances to score.

There are some other solid options for Bosnia, like Ermedin Demirovic (+425) and Haris Tabakovic (+400), but I'm going to rely on the veteran to score against Canada.

Antonio Sanabria Anytime Goal (+390)

With Julio Enciso of Paraguay likely to play a limited role at best due to a recent injury, Paraguay will likely have to rely on Antonio Sanabria when it comes to its offensive production. Sanabria will serve as Paraguay's primary attacker in this match, so if they score at all, there's a solid chance it's Sanabria who finds the back of the net.

I'm also concerned about the United States defense. They have allowed at least two goals in all four of their friendlies this season. Not only that, but they haven't had a clean sheet in eight straight matches, with the last time they had a clean sheet being against Japan in a friendly last September.

If they don't fix that in a hurry, Paraguay is going to score at least once on Friday night. I'll bet on it being Sanabria at +390.

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