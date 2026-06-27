Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Harry Kane to Score First in England vs. Panama)

Today's slate of games marks the end of the group stage of the World Cup. The knockout stage will begin tomorrow, and while that will bring exciting win-or-go-home matches, we'll have fewer and fewer games to bet on.

That's why we should take full advantage of today's six-game slate. Let's dive into my best bets to score.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Harry Kane First Goalscorer (+210)

Marco Pasalic Anytime Goal (+350)

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+340)

Harry Kane First Goalscorer (+210)

I don't think there's anyone else to bet on to score for England at this point other than Harry Kane. He leads the team in expected goals at 1.98, which is the 13th-highest rate amongst all players in the tournament. Instead of betting on him to score at -210, let's be a bit riskier and bet on him to score the first goal of the match at +210. England should have no problem filling the net against Panama, so let's see if it's Kane who can find the scoresheet first.

Marco Pasalic Anytime Goal (+350)

Croatia scored just once against Panama, but Marco Pasalic had plenty of chances, racking up 0.74 expected goals in that match, despite not finding the back of the net. That's coming off Croatia's first match, where he recorded a shot on goal. It's time for him to finally score in this tournament, and I'm surprised he's listed at just +350. That's great value in my opinion.

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+340)

I think Colombia is going to give Portugal a lot tougher a test than the betting market seems to think, so for the third-straight match, I'm going to bet on Luis Diaz to score. If you haven't watched Colombia's matches, it's clear that he's the focal point of the Colombian attack. He has racked up seven shots already this tournament. He had 0.36 expected goals against Uzbekistan and 0.29 expected goals against DR Congo. I'm going to jump at the opportunity to bet on him at +340 to score in this match.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!