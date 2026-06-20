Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Kai Havertz to Score for Germany)

World Cup action continues on Saturday and we have four intriguing matchups to watch and bet on.

With a couple of the games being lopsided, sometimes the better option compared to betting on a side is betting on a player or two to score. If that's what you're looking to do, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goalscorer for each match.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Donyell Malen Anytime Goal (+170)

Kai Havertz Anytime Goal (+140)

Alan Minda Anytime Goal (+150)

Keito Nakamura Anytime Goal (+450)

Donyell Malen Anytime Goal (+170)

Donyell Malen didn't score in the Netherlands' first match against Japan, but he led the team in expected goals at 0.21, and he did manage to record two shots on goal. I don't think it's a matter of "if" he's going to score in this tournament, it's more so a matter of "when". At +170, I think he's a great bet to find the back of the net today.

Kai Havertz Anytime Goal (+140)

The German striker, Kay Havertz, scored twice against Curacao in Germany's opening game, and at the end of the first round, he's fifth in the World Cup in expected goals at 1.57. If you want someone with shorter odds, then jump on Havertz. I'm surprised he's set at plus-money to find the back of the net.

Alan Minda Anytime Goal (+150)

Ecuador didn't score in its first match, but Alan Minda had by far the most expected goals on the team with 0.37. If Ecuador is finally going to score, and you have to think they will given their opponents, Minda is going to be a great bet to bet one of the players to find the back of the net at +150.

Keito Nakamura Anytime Goal (+450)

I'm surprised Keito Nakamura's odds are as long as +450 in this game. Not only did he score in Japan's first match against the Netherlands, but he led the team in shots, with three, and had double as many touches as any other forward with 50. Let's bet on him to score for the second straight match.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!