Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Koki Ogawa to Score for Japan)

It's time to strap in. We have four World Cup matches to watch and bet on today.

You can find my best bets on the sides and totals in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, but in this article, we're going to focus on goalscorers. I'm going to break down my top pick to find the back of the net in each match.

World Cup Top Bet to Score Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kai Havertz First Goalscorer (+360)

Koki Ogawa Anytime Goalscorer (+300)

Gonzalo Plata Anytime Goalscorer (+450)

Firas Chaouat Anytime Goalscorer (+390)

Kai Havertz First Goalscorer (+360)

With Germany being such a big betting favorite, almost every striker and midfielder is set at minus-money to score. So, let's try to hunt some value by instead betting on who's going to score the first goal at +360. The player I'm going to bet on in this market is Kai Havertz, the German striker. The 27-year-old has 22 goals in 58 appearances for Germany.

Koki Ogawa Anytime Goalscorer (+300)

The Japanese forward, Koki Ogawa, is entering his playing prime at 28 years old, and I expect him to be one of the best players for Japan in this tournament. He has already scored 11 goals in just 15 games representing Japan on the national stage. If Japan can find the back of the net against the Netherlands, I think Ogawa is a fantastic bet at 3-1.

Gonzalo Plata Anytime Goalscorer (+450)

Ecuador is primarily a defensive team, but Gonzalo Plata has the ability to score for his country. The 25-year-old already has plenty of experience representing his country on the international stage. He has scored eight goals for them throughout the years, including two goals in this year's World Cup qualification.

Firas Chaouat Anytime Goalscorer (+390)

Sweden has been terrible defensively in recent history, including throughout the qualification stage, so don't be surprised if Tunisia can score at least once on Sunday. The player I'm going to back to score for Tunisia is Firas Chaouat, who already scored for his country earlier this year in the Africa Cup of Nations.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!