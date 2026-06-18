Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Target Jonathan David, Raul Jimenez, More)

Group A and Group B are back in action on Thursday at the 2026 World Cup, after Mexico and South Korea were the only two teams in either group to come away with wins in their opener.

In fact, every team in Group B tied earlier in the tournament, which leaves the door open for just about anyone to advance.

The way to advance? Score some goals!

Each day at SI Betting, we’ll be sharing a few players that we like to score for the World Cup action, and Mexico’s Raul Jimenez – who already has one World Cup goal – highlights Thursday’s action.

Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite goalscorer bets on June 18, including two players that are north of 2/1 to find the back of the net.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets for Thursday, June 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan David Anytime Goal Scorer (+110)

In the World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada’s Jonathan David had 24 touches, one shot on goal and three total shots, leading the Canadians in expected goals.

David had six goals in 35 matches for Juventus in Serie A during the 2025-26 season, scoring twice in nine matches in the Champions League.

He also had two goals in four matches in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. So, there’s no doubt that he’s one of the top scoring options for Canada.

After being so involved in the opener (Canada had just four shots on goal and 13 total shots), I think David is the safest bet to score in this matchup.

Raul Jimenez Anytime Goalscorer (+205)

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez scored in the 67th minute of the team’s opening match against South Africa, his first goal in the World Cup in his career.

Jimenez had three goals in six matches for Mexico during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, and he’s coming off a strong 2025-26 season with Fulham, scoring nine goals in 36 matches. Jimenez was even better in 2025, scoring 12 times in 38 matches.

South Korea allowed a goal to Czechia in its opener, and it has given up 13 goals over its last 10 international matches, including two to Mexico in 2025.

I think Jimenez is worth a look after he recorded a goal, four shots and two shots on goal in the win against South Africa.

Dan Ndoye Anytime Goal Scorer (+250)

Dan Ndoye got the start for Switzerland and had a ton of chances to score in the World Cup opener against Qatar.

He finished with six shots (two on goal), yet was unable to come through in a 1-1 draw.

Ndoye had just one goal in 24 matches for Nottingham Forest in the 2025-26 season, but I think he’s worth a look after how well he played in World Cup qualifiers.

In five matches, the forward had two goals and three assists, acting as a key cog in the Swiss attack. AT +250, he’s worth a look after a heavy shot diet – and 39 touches – in the World Cup opener.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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