Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Target Lamine Yamal, Romelu Lukaku, More)

Monday’s World Cup action features a few teams near the top of the oddsboard, including co-favorite Spain, which is heavily favored against Cabo Verde in an afternoon matchup.

There are a ton of ways to bet on the World Cup with several Group Stage matches each day, and one of the most exciting is betting on specific players to score. There are a ton of stars in the 2026 World Cup, and oftentimes there is better value in taking a top player to score than a team to win a game.

For example, Spain is -1400 to win on Monday, yet it has multiple goalscorer props around even money.

I’m targeting Spain star Lamine Yamal to find the net on Monday, but he’s not the only player to consider.

Here’s a breakdown of three goalscorer props, including a pick for the Iran vs. New Zealand matchup to close out the day’s action.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer (-115)

One of the best young players in the world, Spain’s Lamine Yamal had 16 goals for Barcelona in 26 starts in La Liga this season, taking 37 shots on goal and 117 shots overall.

He should be a focal point of Spain’s attack, and the total in this game (3.5 at DraftKings) suggests that we’ll see plenty of goals between these two teams.

Since Spain is so heavily favored, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a win by multiple goals, and Yamal should make an imprint on this game.

After all, Spain has scored a whopping 28 goals over its last 10 international matches. I don’t mind Yamal at +400 to score the first goal in this match, but I’ll settle for him at -115 to find the back of the net.

Romelu Lukaku Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku had an injury-riddled 2025-26 season in Serie A, but he was still selected as the top striker for a Belgium team that is putting up goals in bunches.

Belgium has 37 goals over its last 10 international matches, and it had the second-most goals among European nations in qualifying. So, there will be chances for Lukaku to score against an Egypt team that has allowed 1.5 expected goals per game over its last 10 matches. Belgium is averaging 2.45 expected goals per match over its last 10.

Lukaku has five World Cup goals in his career, and he’s a veteran player that shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the moment on Monday.

Mehdi Taremi Anytime Goalscorer (+180)

Iran’s Medi Taremi is arguably the team’s best goalscorer entering the World Cup, and he has a favorable matchup with Iran favored to beat New Zealand on Monday night.

Taremi had 10 goals in 24 matches for Olympiacos in the 2025-26 season, and he scored twice in 10 Champions League matches. In World Cup action, Taremi had two goals and an assist in three matches in 2022.

New Zealand has allowed 18 goals in its last 10 international matches while posting 1.75 expected goals against per game. So, Iran should be in the mix to score two times on Monday, which makes Taremi a pretty decent value at near 2/1 odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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