Bet on Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Win National League Cy Young Before It's Too Late

We are just a few weeks into the 2026 MLB season, but there's already a clear hierarchy amongst National League pitchers. The defending Cy Young winner, Paul Skenes, leads the pack, and Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are close behind him.

There is going to be plenty of value to be found in the other award markets throughout the season, but if you want to get in on the NL Cy Young race, it's best to do it sooner rather than later, before the top three arms further separate themselves from the pack.

Personally, I've seen enough. I'm ready to place a bet on the Dodgers' pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to win his first career Cy Young.

National League Cy Young Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Paul Skenes +300

Cristopher Sanchez +400

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +550

Chris Sale +1000

Sandy Alcantara +1400

Mason Millers +1500

Jacob Misiorowski +1600

Shohei Ohtani +2000

Of the three top pitchers, Yamamoto has the longest odds at +550, but I don't think that's going to last long.

Skenes has surprisingly stumbled to start the season. He has a 4.00 ERA, 4.10 FIP, and a 0.944 WHIP through his first four starts. He'll likely recover sooner rather than later, but will he get back to the level he was at last season, when he had a 1.97 ERA and cruised to winning the Cy Young? I don't think so, or at least, I think the likelihood is low enough that betting on Sanchez or Yamamoto is a no-brainer at this point.

Yamamoto had a 2.49 ERA and a 0.990 WHIP in the regular season last year, and parlayed that into a World Series MVP. One more small step forward in his development would put him firmly in true Cy Yong contention, and he has shown signs of exactly that through his first four starts this year. He now has a 2.10 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP.

The Dodgers are going to get plenty of nationally televised games this season, as the back-to-back World Series champions go for the three-peat. More eyes on the Dodgers means more eyes on Yamamoto. More eyes means more publicity, more publicity means more votes in the awards race.

Yamamoto also has the advantage of facing an easier schedule. The NL West is poised for a down year, especially offensively. Meanwhile, Sanchez will have to take on NL East competition, including the Mets, Braves, and a surprisingly good Marlins team.

As a cherry on top, Yamamoto has the longest odds at +550, offering a higher potential payout.

Bet on the Dodgers' ace to win the Cy Young before it's too late. His odds will only shorten as the season progresses.

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