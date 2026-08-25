Bet the Blue Jays to Make MLB Playoffs Before It's Too Late

We're officially entering the final stretch of the MLB season, and the playoff race is tight in both leagues, especially the AL.

There are six different teams in the American League that are within three games of the final wild card spot. In my opinion, there's one obvious team to bet on that currently has the most value, and it's the defending AL Pennant winners, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Playoff Odds

Blue Jays to Make the Playoffs +350 via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bet the Blue Jays to make the playoffs NOW! pic.twitter.com/xUNJZ3lZUH — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 25, 2026

As of writing this article, the Blue Jays are two games back from the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot in the American League playoffs, but with 30 games left to play, they have plenty of time to close the gap.

There are a few things working in their favor heading into the final stretch of the season. Mainly, they have the second-easiest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. Their remaining opponents have a combined win percentage of .464. Only the Seattle Mariners have an easier schedule, with an opponent percentage of .444.

Toronto just got through a gauntlet of tough teams and did enough to close the gap that they can now make a significant push in the final stretch of the season with 12 games remaining against the likes of the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays are also playing some of the best baseball they've played all season. Over the past 30 days, they're eighth in the Majors in team ERA (3.42) and 19th in wRC+. What makes those numbers even more impressive is that they did it against some tough opponents, including the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, and Phillies.

If you want to get some action in on the exciting MLB Playoff race, then now is the time to do it because the playoff picture will become clearer with each passing day. With the Blue Jays taking on the lowly Royals this week, their odds of making the playoffs will likely shorten within the next few days.

Now is your chance to jump on them at +350.

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