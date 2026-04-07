Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 93 (Picks for Braves-Angels, Brewers-Red Sox, and More)

Bring out the brooms, we enjoyed a 3-0 sweep last night for Day 92 of my 365-day challenge! We cashed in on the Dodgers, UConn, and Braylon Mullins to hit at least three shots from beyond the arc to bring us one step closer to getting back in the green for the year.

We move on to Day 93, and with the college basketball season officially in the books, it's time to focus in on the NHL and MLB. I have four picks locked in for today, so let's dive into them.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-0 (+$91.73)

YTD: 170-184-1 (-$123.39)

Best Bets Today for April 7

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 93



$30: Senators -130 vs. Lightning

$30: Braves -135 vs. Angels

$20: Brewers +136 vs. Red Sox

$20: Dodgers/Blue Jays UNDER 7.5 (+100)



Yesterday: 3-0 (+$91.73)

YTD: 170-184-1 (-$123.39) pic.twitter.com/odAerqhpEu — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) April 7, 2026

Lightning vs. Senators Prediction

The Senators have been one of the best teams in the NHL since the Olympic break, ranking second in expected goals percentage, which is above the Lightning, who come in at ninth. What could prove to be even more important than that is that the Lightning are playing in the second half of a back-to-back, after facing the Buffalo Sabres last night. That could lead to Jonas Johansson being in the net for them, who is a significant step down from Andrei Vasilevskiy. He has a 3.21 ERA and an .886 save percentage on the season.

That makes the Senators the side to bavk as home favorites.

Pick: $30 on Senators -130

Braves vs. Angels Prediction

One of my early-season strategies is going to be to back the Atlanta Braves when Reynaldo Lopez is on the mound for them. People forget that his last full season, he had a 1.99 ERA for Atlanta, so he has proven he can be one of the better pitchers in the National League. Despite that, I don't think the betting market has much faith in him in the early weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Not only do I have faith in backing Lopez, but the Braves' offense has been far better than the Angels' to begin the season, ranking sixth in wRC+, compared to the Angels at 21st.

Pick: $30 on Braves -135

Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction

I'm not going to overthink this bet. We have one of the hottest teams in the Majors taking on a team that's stumbling out of the gates, and the one that's been playing better baseball is set as the underdog. The Brewers are third in wRC+, while the Red Sox come in at 20th.

I'll take the Brewers as underdogs in this spot every time.

Pick: $20 on Brewers +136

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction

We could be in for a pitchers' duel in the World Series rematch tonight. Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers. These two pitchers faced each other twice in the World Series, both of which proved to be low-scoring affairs. A strong pitching matchup paired with the Blue Jays' struggling offense leads me to bet on the UNDER tonight.

Pick: $20 on UNDER 7.5 (+100)

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