Bettor Could Win Over $300K on Patriots in Crazy Futures Bet for Super Bowl 60

Every NFL season, bettors across the country place futures bets on all sorts of markets, including the exact matchup of the Super Bowl.

This season, the Super Bowl matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is a bit of a shocker considering the fact that both teams were +6000 to win the Super Bowl before the season and set at plus money to even make the playoffs.

But, one bettor had this matchup figured out from the start. At Circa Sports, a bettor has an exacta bet for Super Bowl 60 for the Patriots to defeat the Seahawks. The odds? 3100/1!

So, if New England wins on Feb. 8, this bettor (who wagered $100 on the future bet) will walk about with $310,000. That's pretty insane.

One bettor at Circa Sports placed a #SuperBowlLX exacta back on Aug. 25 before the season:



➡️$100 on Patriots to beat Seahawks at 3100-1 odds



Bet would win $310,000 👀 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 27, 2026

It's extremely impressive that this bettor was able to predict the exact matchup given how unlikely it was, but there is one final hurdle to clear. The Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs at DraftKings in this game and are +195 on the moneyline to win the Super Bowl. So, an upset would have to have happen for this bettor to cash this exacta bet.

There seems to be a lot of interest in New England winning this game, as the first reported $1 million bet on Super Bowl 60 came in yesterday on the Patriots to win the game. Not only that, but 57 percent of the moneyline bets so far at DraftKings are on New England to win this game. However, 73 percent of the spread bets are on the Seahawks to cover as 4.5-point favorites.

This bettor could hedge the exacta bet by wagering on Seattle to win the Super Bowl, but they'd need to put a ton on the favorite to secure a large profit since Seattle is a -238 favorite.

If Drake Maye and the Patriots pull off an upset on Sunday, it seems that several bettors at Circa Sports will be very happy.

