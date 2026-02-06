Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bet for Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. Before we know it, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be going to battle for the right to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

These two teams faced off back in Super Bowl 49, which ended with an iconic game-sealing interception by Malcolm Butler of the Patriots. The rosters and coaching staffs may be completely different in Sunday's rematch, but for the fans of Seattle, they're looking for revenge for the Super Bowl that slipped through their grasp 11 years ago.

The Seahawks opened as 3.5-point favorites, but the line quickly moved a point toward Seattle, which is where it has remained since last week. The total has moved down from 46.5 to 45.5.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl 60 Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks -225

Patriots +190

Total

OVER 45.5 (-110)

UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Seahawks vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, February 8

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Seahawks Record: 14-3

Patriots Record: 14-3

Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Seahawks are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Patriots

Seahawks are 4-1 straight up in their last five games vs. Patriots

Patriots are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog

Seahawks vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bet

Hunter Henry OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-120) via BetMGM

If there's one area that the Patriots' offense can attack the Seahawks defense, it's by using their tight end, Hunter Henry. The Seahawks have struggled to defend tight ends this season, ranking 22nd in receiving yards allowed to opposing tight ends and 31st in receptions allowed. If the Patriots choose to exploit that mismatch, Henry could end up having a big day. We only need him to record 39+ receiving yards for this bet to cash.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

Pick: Seahawks -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel

