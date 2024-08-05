Bettor Places Crazy Big Bet on Giants to Win Super Bowl 59
One year after winning a playoff game, the New York Giants had a disaster of a 2023 campaign, going 6-11 and failing to return to the playoffs.
Oddsmakers don't have faith in them to bounce back this season either. They have the fourth-longest odds to win the Super Bowl this year at 150-1 odds. Only the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers have worse odds to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Despite the oddsmakers not believing in them, there's on New York bettor who certainly does. Ceasars Sportsbook has reported that a bettor has placed a $1,000 bet on the Giants to win Super Bowl 59. The bet would win the bettor $150k if the improbable happens.
Bettor Places Massive Bet on Giants
In my opinion, there are better ways to spend your money than by donating $1,000 to the sportsbooks by betting on the Giants to win the Super Bowl, but if a miracle happens and they pull it off, this bettor will look like a genius.
Besides trading for and then overpaying edge rusher Brian Burns, the Giants did little this offseason to improve their roster. For them to have any hope of making the playoffs, let alone winning the Super Bowl, they need Daniel Jones to step up in a big way.
The Giants had a 1-5 record in games that Jones started last season. He threw only two touchdowns with six interceptions and averaged only 4.2 yards per throw and 151.5 passing yards per game. It was by far the worst season of his career before he eventually went down for the season with a torn ACL.
Maybe I'm wrong, but putting $1,000 on the Giants to win this year's Super Bowl certainly isn't a bet I'd recommend.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
