Bettor Places Insane Longshot Bet on Bengals vs. Vikings Super Bowl Matchup
Super Bowl 59: Cincinnati Bengals versus... Minnesota Vikings?
That's part of a bet that one bettor in New Jersey placed at Caesars Sportsbook this offseason. The bettor wagered on the Bengals and Joe Burrow to beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl at +25000 odds.
The $250 wager would payout $62,750 if the Vikings and Bengals meet and Cincy wins the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
Immediately, one has to wonder if this bettor is an LSU fan.
Former LSU stars Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati) and Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati) would all play in this hypothetical Super Bowl matchup, which would certainly excite the fans down in Baton Rouge.
The Bengals are real Super Bowl contenders this season, sitting at +1300 at DraftKings Sportbsook -- the fifth best odds amongst the entire league -- to win it all in 2024.
Minnesota, on the other hand, is not. The Vikings received some awful news on Tuesday, as rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy reportedly will need to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, likely sidelining him for at least the start of the 2024 season.
Minnesota has dropped to +1000 to win the NFC North (the worst odds in the division), and it is +8000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season. A parlay at DraftKings with the Bengals winning the AFC and the Vikings winnin the NFC comes in at +32700 odds or an implied probability of 0.30 percent.
If this bettor does end up getting this longshot pick right, it would be one of the greatest calls in sports betting history based on the shaky outlook of the Vikings in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
