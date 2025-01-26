Bettors Places Over $144K Wager on Bills to Upset Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Are you confident in the Buffalo Bills upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship? Are you confident enough to bet $144k on them?
One bettor certainly is. Caesars Sportsbook announced that a New Jersey bettor has placed a wager of $144,118 on the Bills to not only cover the spread but to beat the Chiefs outright and advance to Super Bowl 59. If they pull it off, the bettor will earn a payout of $402,647.80.
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I disagree with this bettor. I think the Chiefs are the side to back in this one:
I have been saying all season the Chiefs haven't been as good as their record and calling them "frauds," but it's time to wave the white flag. I was wrong. Sometimes, you need to look past some of the numbers and while one side may have better metrics in certain areas, the Chiefs find ways to win big games time and time again. Remember, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insanity. I will no longer be doing that, it's time to join the dark side.
Not only that, but I have zero faith in the Bills' defense. I bet against them last week due to how bad their defensive numbers are, but they were saved by the Ravens coughing up the ball three teams and the Bills were still a dropped two-point conversion away from having the game tied late despite sporting a +3 turnover differential.
The Buffalo defense has been one of the worst in the NFL in the second half of the season, including ranking 22nd in opponent success rate and 24th in opponent dropback EPA since Week 10. The Chiefs will hand the Bills yet another postseason loss.
