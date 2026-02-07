Biggest Super Bowl Bets (Who Are the Big Bettors Backing in Super Bowl 60?)

No sporting event gets even close to the amount of betting action the Super Bowl does, and this year's edition of the big game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is no different. We have seen several massive bets come in on the game heading into Super Bowl Sunday, so in this article, we're going to take a look at a handful of those huge wagers.

The first reported seven-figure wager for the #SuperBowl has already come in at Circa Sports:



$1.1 MILLION on New England Patriots ML +188 odds, per @JeffreyBenson12 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 26, 2026

The first seven-figure wager was placed at Circa Sports in Las Vegas, a $1.1 Million bet on the Patriots to win the game outright at +188. The bettor would win a profit of $2.068 Million if the Patriots can pull off the upset.

Super Bowl 60 Odds: A major wager landed today at @HardRockBet.



$1 million Seahawks moneyline -230. To win $434,782.61.



Bet was made by a Florida attorney, who said he plans to donate winnings to pediatric cancer research, if the bet hits. pic.twitter.com/b00SdfvR4a — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) February 4, 2026

It's not often you see feel-good stories around big bets, but a bettor in Florida has wagered $1 million on the Seahawks moneyline and has stated that if it wins, he'll donate the winnings to pediatric cancer research.

One bettor at Circa Sports placed a #SuperBowlLX exacta back on Aug. 25 before the season:



➡️$100 on Patriots to beat Seahawks at 3100-1 odds



Bet would win $310,000 👀 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 27, 2026

This bet isn't a huge wager, but it could have a big payout. A brave bettor placed a bet in August that the New England Patriots would defeat the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 60 at 3100-1 odds. Both teams had 60-1 odds or longer to win the Super Bowl, so there's a chance this bettor may be a time traveler. What a call at Circa Sports!

Bettor at @BetMGM wins $1.4 MILLION on preseason Seattle Seahawks futures wager:



$50,000 on Seahawks to win NFC at 28-1 odds✅



He also has a $50,000 preseason bet on Seahawks to win Super Bowl 60 at 60-1 odds to win $3M — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 26, 2026

There's one bettor who has already cashed in big on the Seahawks, betting $50k on them to win the NFC Championship at 28-1 odds before the season began. He can cash in another $3M if they can win one more game. The bettor is in a great spot with Seattle set as a 4.5-point favorite.

The pick is in! @kendalljenner is all in on New England.



Now it’s your turn. Are you betting with or against Kendall?



Tail or Fade, Kendall and Fanatics Sportsbook will donate $1M to a good cause.



📷 Todd Owyoung/NBC#BetOnKendall pic.twitter.com/Gx9SjKwGPf — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) January 29, 2026

Celebrities are getting in on the sports betting action as well. Kendall Jenner has bet $1M on the Patriots moneyline at +190. She also stated she'll be giving the winnings to a good cause if the Patriots are able to pull off the upset.

Devin Booker bet $1 Million on the Seahawks -3.5 to win $800,000 pic.twitter.com/WrvgyGlH60 — GetACLSports.com®--Sports Investor (@TheRealMrACL) January 30, 2026

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns went the opposite way of Jenner, placing $1M on the Seahawks -125. Based on the odds, it looks like Booker bought a point to bring the line down from -4.5. We'll see if that proves to be important.

The largest reported #SuperBowlLX futures bet now belongs to Mattress Mack.



He placed a $2 million wager at Caesars Sportsbook on the AFC winning the SB at +200 odds before Sunday's championship games (@DavidPurdum 1st).



And yes, there is also a furniture promotion tied to it — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 28, 2026

Finally, the largest single recorded bet has been placed by none other than Mattress Mack, who makes a habit of placing a yearly big wager on the Super Bowl. He bet on the AFC to win the Super Bowl at +200 before Championship Sunday, getting a slightly better price on the Patriots than he would have gotten if he waited until the Super Bowl matchup was decided.

