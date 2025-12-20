Bills vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Buffalo Bills are still alive in the AFC East race after beating the New England Patriots last week. To stay in the hunt, they need to make sure they take care of business as double-digit favorites against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.
You'll find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'll give you my top three prop bets.
Bills vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets
- James Cook UNDER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Quinshon Judkins OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+320)
James Cook UNDER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Say what you will about the Cleveland Browns, but they've been fantastic at stopping the run this season. They're first amongst all teams in opponent rush success rate and third in opponent rush EPA. They've also allowed just 3.9 yards per carry. That means the path to victory for the Bills will be to air things out. James Cook may struggle to get the ball moving on the ground, so I'll take the UNDER on his rushing yards at 87.5.
Quinshon Judkins OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Browns' run defense is elite, but the Bills' run defense has been one of the worst. They're 27th in opponent rush success rate, 31st in opponent rush EPA, and 31st in opponent yards per carry, allowing a staggering 5.4 yards per rush. The Browns would be smart to lean on Quinshon Judkins early and often, even if they face an early deficit. 59+ rushing yards isn't asking too much from the Browns' rookie running back.
Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+320)
Khalil Shakir is the only reasonable option at wide receiver for the Bills. He leads the team in targets (83), receptions (62), and receiving yards (650). Considering they're facing a tough run defense, I expect them to look to the air, and that's when Shakir's chances to find the end zone will look great. I love this bet at +320 odds.
