Bills vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
All things are pointing toward the Buffalo Bills cruising past the Miami Dolphins this week, and as a result, are set as significant favorites. If you'd rather bet on the player prop market in this game, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you my top five player props for this AFC East duel.
Bills vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets
- Josh Allen OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- De'Von Achane UNDER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via Caesars
- Keon Coleman Anytime Touchdown (+240) via FanDuel
Josh Allen OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Dolphins' secondary is one of the worst in the NFL. They rank 31st in opponent dropback success rate and 30th in opponent dropback EPA. As long as the Bills don't get off to too big of lead, resulting in Josh Allen stopping throwing the ball, I can foresee him cruising past his passing yards total against the Dolphins.
De'Von Achane UNDER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why De'Von Achane to go UNDER his receiving yards total as my No. 7-ranked prop bet for this week:
The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to running backs this season. In their first meeting, Achane recorded just 29 yards against this Bills defense, and he has gone over 30.5 receiving yards only twice all season.
Keon Coleman Anytime Touchdown (+240)
If Allen torches this Dolphins' defense through the air, we should take our pick for which pass-catcher is going to haul in a touchdown in this AFC East battle. He has two receiving touchdowns on the season and has hauled in 29 total receptions this season. Let's see if he can score for us and cash a +240 bet.
