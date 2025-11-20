Bills vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Buffalo Cover on Road?)
The Buffalo Bills are looking to solve their road woes when they take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills are 7-3 on the season, but just 2-2 away from home with losses in Miami and Atlanta in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Texans have won two straight, three of five, and five of seven since starting the season 0-3.
The oddsmakers have the Bills as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup.
Bills vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -6 (-105)
- Texans +6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills: -290
- Texans: +235
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The line has moved quite a bit since the odds opened for this one. The Bills are now -6 after opening at -3.5 due to the recent update on C.J. Stroud, and the total has come down just a point.
Can the Bills get the win on the road?
Bills vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are mirror images of each other, especially in the advanced metric DVOA. The Bills are fourth in offensive DVOA but 22nd in defensive DVOA. Meanwhile, the Texans are 22nd in offensive DVOA, but third in defensive DVOA. So, will it be the team with the elite offense but bad defense, or the team with the bad offense and elite defense that will come out on top? I'm not sure which team will win the game, but the Texans' defense is elite enough that I'm willing to take the points with Houston on a short week on their home field.
Pick: Texans +5.5 (-105) via FanDuel
I was already leaning toward the home team and Iain’s analysis solidified it.
At opening, I probably would’ve considered taking the road favorites, but I don’t think the downgrade from C.J. Stroud to Davis Mills is all that important on a short week. Buffalo should win, but it’ll be closer than the odds suggest.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 27, Texans 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.