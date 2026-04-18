Blazers vs. Spurs Opening Odds, Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Portland Trail Blazers got an upset win in Phoenix to advance out of the Play-In Tournament, and they’re getting rewarded with a first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the West, and finished just two games back of the Thunder for the top spot in the conference.

Portland has now won three straight games and six of its last eight, but the Spurs have been scorching hot as well. San Antonio has lost just four games since the start of February.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Blazers vs. Spurs in NBA Playoffs Game 1 on Sunday, April 19.

Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +10.5 (-110)

Spurs -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Blazers +400

Spurs -535

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

It’s no surprise that the Spurs are big home favorites in Game 1. They were the far superior team in the regular season and are red-hot entering the playoffs.

San Antonio’s moneyline odds of -535 imply a 84.25% chance of taking Game 1 at home.

Big Spread in San Antonio for Game 1

The Blazers have had a good run this season to make the playoffs, but they finished barely over .500 at 42-40, and went just 19-23 on the road.

On the flip side, the Spurs won 62 games in the regular season and lost just 8 games at home.

This is the Spurs’ first time in the postseason since 2019, and Victor Wembanyama isn’t going to let them go down quietly. In fact, it’d be quite surprising if they don’t win at least two rounds as the No. 2 seed in the West.

The Spurs won two of the three meetings against the Blazers this season, including a 112-101 victory on April 12. Portland’s win came back on January 3 by a final score of 115-110.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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