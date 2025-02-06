Blockbuster Jimmy Butler Trade Vastly Improves Warriors Playoff Odds, NBA Championship Odds
The Golden State Warriors made a huge splash on Wednesday night, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in a trade with the Miami Heat. The deal features multiple other teams, but the primary pieces are Butler (heading to Golden State) and Andrew Wiggins (heading to Miami).
Warriors-Heat Jimmy Butler Trade Summary (as of Feb. 5)
- Warriors get: Jimmy Butler
- Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, protected first-round pick
- Jazz get: Dennis Schroder
- Pistons get: Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson, second-round pick
- Kyle Anderson: Traded to Heat – for now (could be re-routed)
In addition to trading for Butler, the Warriors reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $121 million extension with the star forward that bypasses his player option for the 2025-26 season. So, Butler will remain with Golden State through this season and the two following seasons based on his new deal.
Golden State started the campaign with a 12-3 record, but it has played under .500 basketball since then.
Adding Butler, who took the Heat to the Finals two times in his time with the franchise, is a huge move for the Warriors, as it gives Steph Curry a running mate to potentially maximize what is left of his Hall of Fame career.
Butler has not played his best basketball this season, but the star was also trying to force his way out of Miami. Following this deal, oddsmakers have improved Golden State's odds across the futures market.
Warriors' Playoff Odds Skyrocket After Jimmy Butler Trade
Before dealing for Butler, the Warriors were just +140 to make the playoffs after opening the season at -110 (a pick'em) to do so. Adding Butler has moved the Warriors to +100 in that market at DraftKings Sportsbook.
While Golden State did give up two rotation players in Wiggins and Schroder, it didn't part ways with youngsters like Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga, and it maintained most of its future draft capital.
Butler is an immediate upgrade for the Warriors on the wing, and if he can return to his form from previous seasons, the Warriors should make a run for a play-in tournament spot -- at worst -- in the Western Conference.
Warriors' Latest Odds to Win the NBA Finals
In addition to their playoff odds improving, the Warriors have also jumped to +3500 (from +5000) to win the NBA Finals in the latest odds.
While Golden State has a long way to go in the loaded Western Conference, we've seen both Curry and Butler carry their teams to Finals appearances before. If the two mesh well in the coming months, Golden State could be an interesting dark horse in the West.
