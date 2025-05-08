Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 8
The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to snap a four-game skid on Thursday night in their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.
A one-run win on Wednesday put the Angels in position to pull off a sweep on Thursday night, but they’ve struggled when Jose Soriano is on the mound, winning just two of his seven outings.
The Jays are countering with arguably their best pitcher this season – Chris Bassitt – as they look to end this losing streak. It’s been a rough stretch for the Jays, as they’ve lost seven of their last 10 games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for May 8.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)
- Angels +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -130
- Angels: +110
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Blue Jays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.95 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.83 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, SN1
- Blue Jays record: 16-20
- Angels record: 15-20
Blue Jays vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-105)
This season, no team in Major League Baseball has drawn fewer walks than the Angels (81), and they’re in a tough spot against Bassitt, who has walked just seven batters in seven starts (39.2 innings of work).
The righty has just two outings this season where he’s walked more than one batter, although Bassitt does have a career walks per nine innings of 2.9. Still, I’m going to buy him in this market on Thursday since Los Angeles has been so bad at getting on base via the free pass.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Blue Jays can snap their losing streak tonight:
On Wednesday, I trusted the Toronto Blue Jays to pick up a road win against the lowly Los Angeles Angels, yet they lost their fourth game in a row instead.
Despite that, I’m going back to the well on Thursday with Toronto once again set as a road favorite in L.A.
Chris Bassitt is on the mound for the Jays, and while the team is just 3-4 in his starts, Bassitt has a 2.95 ERA and 2.91 FIP this season. He’s been done in by a Toronto bullpen that has just a 4.33 ERA in the 2025 season, losing multiple starts where he allowed one or fewer runs.
The same can be said for Angels starter Jose Soriano, as his team is just 2-5 in his outings despite an impressive 3.83 ERA. Soriano threw six scoreless innings in his last outing, yet the Angels lost that matchup 9-1.
That’s because L.A. has the No. 29 bullpen in the league (in terms of ERA), posting a 7.01 ERA with 24 homers allowed.
With Bassitt on the bump, I think the Jays finally get back on track tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)
