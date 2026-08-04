Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Houston Astros are looking to bounce back from a series-opening loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

That 3-1 defeat on Monday night ended a six-game winning streak for Houston. Meanwhile, Toronto has been heating up with wins in four of its last five games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Tuesday, August 4.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-191)

Astros -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +109

Astros -131

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Blue Jays vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (5-5, 3.73 ERA)

Astros: Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 4.76 ERA)

Trey Yesavage had his best start in a while last time out. He allowed just one run on four hits in 6.2 innings against the Nationals. The right-hander also had a strong start against Houston back in June, yielding one run on two hits in 5.2 innings.

Hayden Wesneski made his season debut last week in Anaheim. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings in his first start in over 14 months.

Blue Jays vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, SCHN

Blue Jays record: 53-60

Astros record: 58-56

Blue Jays vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Jeremy Pena OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-118)

Jeremy Pena didn’t cash our OVER 2.5 HRR last night, but did keep his streak of OVER 1.5 HRR going. We’re now getting a much better price on that at -118 tonight.

It makes sense given the pitching matchup, but Pena has still been red-hot as of late. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and 12 of his last 13 overall.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

Yesavage has been better recently for the Blue Jays, while Wesneski has had his struggles against a poor Angels squad.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Astros are able to get back on track tonight, but I don’t see the value in taking them as favorites.

I’ll take the Blue Jays as road underdogs with their ace on the mound.

Pick: Blue Jays +109

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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