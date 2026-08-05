Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Houston Astros host the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

The Astros bounced back with a 7-2 win last night after the Jays took the opener 3-1. Houston has now won seven of its last eight games, while Toronto is more worried about young ace Trey Yesavage, who left last night’s game after just three innings.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Wednesday, August 5.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-163)

Astros -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +135

Astros -163

Total

8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Blue Jays vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.92 ERA)

Astros: Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.42 ERA)

The Blue Jays are hoping Jameson Taillon can find it after acquiring him from the Cubs at the trade deadline. He allowed 11 runs in 8.1 innings in his last two starts, and the Astros tagged him for four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings back in May.

Hunter Brown yielded two runs in 5.2 innings against the Rangers last time out after throwing seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He lasted just three innings, allowing one run on four hits on 85 pitches against Toronto on June 22.

Blue Jays vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, SCHN

Blue Jays record: 53-61

Astros record: 59-56

Blue Jays vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Taylor Trammell OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+149)

Taylor Trammell broke the game open with a three run home run in last night's win. The outfielder has now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last five games and seven of his last nine.

Taillon has been hittable recently, and it feels like this +149 price has some value.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

These are two teams headed in opposite directions, and the trade deadline showed as much.

Toronto was able to at least salvage a win in the opener, but I don’t see the Jays being able to win the series with Taillon on the mound.

I’ll back Houston to stay hot at home this afternoon.

Pick: Astros -163

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.