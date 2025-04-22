Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The Houston Astros picked up a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Monday’s series opener, and they are set as slight favorites at home on Tuesday.
However, the Astros have a tough matchup against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt, who has a sub-1.00 ERA in the 2025 season.
Houston will counter with Ronel Blanco, who is off to a slow start in 2025 after bursting on the scene as an important piece of the team’s rotation in 2024.
Here’s a breakdown of this AL matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s winner.
Blue Jays vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+150)
- Astros +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -108
- Astros: -112
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Blue Jays vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.77 ERA)
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (1-2, 6.48 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN and SN1
- Blue Jays record: 12-11
- Astros record: 11-11
Blue Jays vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-145)
This season, Bassitt has only allowed two total runs, yet he’s set at 2.5 earned runs on Tuesday night.
While Bassitt is going to eventually have a bad outing this season, I’m not sold on it coming tonight against a Houston team that is 24th in OPs, 23rd in runs scored and 22nd in hits so far in the 2025 season.
Bassitt has allowed one, zero, one and zero runs in his four outings, giving up just 20 hits and five walks in 23.1 innings of work.
Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Jays can bounce back from Monday’s loss:
The Blue Jays have a massive advantage in the pitching department on Tuesday night even though they are set as road underdogs against the Houston Astros.
Toronto was shut out on Monday (7-0) to open this series, but it should be able to bounce back with Bassitt on the mound. The veteran right-hander has a 0.77 ERA and 1.02 FIP this season, allowing just two runs in 23.1 innings of work.
Toronto is just 2-2 in his starts, but it’s been because of a lack of run support. That should not be an issue on Tuesday, as the Jays are facing Ronel Blanco (6.48 ERA), who has allowed at least two earned runs in every start this season.
Houston is 2-2 in Blanco’s starts, but it scored nine and 14 runs in the wins. I don’t see that happening against Bassitt on Tuesday.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
