Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Toronto Blue Jays are desperately trying to find some momentum this season, and they're hoping their win in extra innings against the Brewers last night will be the start of a run.

The Brewers have now lost six straight games, falling to 8-8 and fourth place in the NL Central.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague showdown.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+146)

Brewers +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -124

Brewers +106

Total

OVER 7.5 (-108)

UNDER 7.5 (-112)

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Milwaukee, Chad Patrick, RHP (1-0, 0.73 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SN1, Brewers.TV

Blue Jays record: 7-9

Brewers record: 8-8

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Best Prop Bet

Chad Patrick UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-152)

One of the best bets to place over the past couple of seasons has been the UNDER on the strikeouts total for whichever pitcher gets the start against this Blue Jays lineup. They once again have the lowest strikeout rate in baseball, striking out on just 18.0% of at-bats. Let's bet on that trend to continue tonight against Chad Patrick.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I can't quite get behind betting the Blue Jays as road favorites, even with the advantage in starting pitching. They're still an extremely injured team, and despite last night's great offensive performance, the Jays are still just 13th in the Majors in wRC+, well below the Brewers, who come in at seventh in that metric.

We're betting on Chad Patrick to go under his strikeout total, but that doesn't mean I think he'll have a bad start. He has allowed just one earned run in 12.1 innings pitched this season.

I can't pass up the chance to bet the Brewers as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Brewers +106 via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!