Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9
The Cardinals welcome the Blue Jays to St. Louis on Monday after edging the Dodgers to climb within four games of the NL Central lead.
Toronto kicked off its road trip with a series victory over the Twins to tie Tampa Bay for second place in the AL East, residing 4 ½ games behind the Yankees.
The Jays will start Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.67 ERA) against the Cardinals’ Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.91 ERA).
Let’s talk about how we can bet a player prop and a game prediction for the matchup.
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
Moneyline
Total
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.67 ERA)
- Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.91 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, FDSN Midwest
- Blue Jays Record: 35-30
- Cardinals Record: 36-29
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andre Pallante Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-166 at FanDuel)
This is expensive, but the safety net presents enough support. SI’s Iain MacMillan chose this prop in his player prop MLB column on Monday, pointing out that the Blue Jays have been the most disciplined team at the plate, which has led to low strikeout rates. They’ve posted an MLB-best 16.0% rate over the last month. Pallante has recorded 4 or more strikeouts in only three of his last six starts, so it’s a favorable spot to fade him in.
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This is another Monday game where I’m paying close attention to the weather forecast. Busch Stadium is expected to see moderate-to-strong winds blowing toward home plate with mild to cool temps, which can reduce fly ball distance and run production.
Both pitchers’ FIP (Berrios, 4.41; Pallante, 4.95) reflect that they’ve had some unlucky factors play into their starts; Berrios and Pallante have an xFIP (Berrios, 4.06; Pallante, 3.72) that reflect positive regression is on the rise.
Pick: Over 9.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
