Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 3
The World Series shifts to Los Angeles on Monday night after each team picked up a win in Toronto over the weekend.
The Blue Jays opened things up with a big 11-4 win on Friday night before the Dodgers got on the board with a 5-1 victory on Saturday.
Who will take the 2-1 series lead on Monday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers on Monday night.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-120)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +167
- Dodgers -206
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-0, 3.18 ERA)
- Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.68 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers record: 90-72 (1-1)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (1-1)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-114)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Blue Jays leadoff man George Springer has been heating up as the playoffs move along. He went 3 for 17 in the ALDS, 8 for 29 in the ALCS, and is 3 for 8 to begin the World Series.
Overall, Springer is now 14 for 52 with 4 home runs, 9 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 13 playoff games this year.
The Blue Jays outfielder is 6 for 13 with a home run against Glasnow in his career, and has consistently put up multiple HRR in the latter half of the season.
Springer has gone over 1.5 HRR in 10 of 13 games this postseason and 58% of his contests this year. He hits atop the lineup for Toronto and should be able to set the table in LA on Monday night.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I also broke down my best bet for Game 3 in Walk-Off Wagers:
The Blue Jays opened up the World Series with an 11 spot against the Dodgers before being held to one run by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. I’m expecting another high-scoring affair in Game 3 with Scherzer and Glasnow on the mound.
Scherzer put up a vintage performance in the ALCS after allowing 49 runs in 85 innings (5.19 ERA) in the regular season. That includes two runs in six innings against the Dodgers back in August.
Glasnow has been great in the postseason as well, but is also due for some regression to his 3.19 regular season ERA.
Both of these teams are capable of putting together big innings via multiple hits or the longball. I’ll take the over here as the World Series shifts to LA.
Pick: Over 8.5 (-102)
