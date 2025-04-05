Blue Jays vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
The New York Mets had their home opener against the Blue Jays on Friday night, winning in impressive fashion by a final score of 5-0.
The interleague series will continue on Saturday night as New York looks for its third straight win. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bets.
Blue Jays vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-198)
- Mets -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +110
- Mets -130
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Blue Jays vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY/SN1
- Blue Jays Record: 5-3
- Mets Record: 4-3
Blue Jays vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt RHP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA
- New York: Griffin Canning RHP, 0-1 3.18 ERA
Blue Jays vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- Anthony Santander Home Run (+425) via DraftKings
In today's edition of "Daily Dinger", I broke down why I'm betting on Anthony Santander to hit a home run for the Blue Jays:
The Toronto Blue Jays get to face Griffin Canning of the Mets today, and he has been notorious for giving up home runs in previous seasons. He allowed 2.0 home runs per nine innings in 2021, 1.6 in 2023, and 1.6 in 2024. He has stayed consistent in that metric by allowing a home run in his first start of his 2025 campaign.
The former Oriole, Anthony Santander, has yet to hit a home run since joining the Blue Jays, but let's not forget he went deep 44 times last season. It's time for him to hit his first of 2025.
Blue Jays vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets may have been able to string together four wins so far this season, but I have some concerns about their offense. They're batting just .184 on the season, the second worst mark in the Majors.
Tonight, they'll face a former Met in Chris Bassitt, who had a solid first start, allowing just one earned run in 6.0 innings. He'll be supported by a Blue Jays offense that's batting .268 and ranking 11th in OPS at .739.
Until the Mets' offense starts playing better, I'll be cautious betting on them as favorites. Give me Toronto as a road 'dog tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays +110 via DraftKings
