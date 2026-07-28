Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Toronto Blue Jays squeaked by the Washington Nationals on Monday night, beating them 3-2.

The Nationals can't afford to lose a series to one of the worst teams in the American League, so they'll look to win tonight's game to get back to two games above .500. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague duel.

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-184)

Nationals -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +120

Nationals -142

Total

OVER 8.5 (-122)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Shane Bieber, RHP (2-1, 4.70 ERA)

Washington: Cade Cavalli, RHP (7-4, 3.58 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Nationals.TV

Blue Jays record: 49-58

Nationals record: 54-53

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Cade Cavalli UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155) via BetMGM

The Blue Jays' offense continues to be the worst in the Majors. They're 29th in OPS at .682 and are 28th in wRC+ at 91. Over the past 30 days, they're even worse, with an OPS of .608 and a WRC+ of 70, both of which are the worst marks in the Majors. Cade Cavalli has had a solid 2026 campaign with a 3.58 ERA, so I'd be surprised if he gives up over three earned runs in today's start.

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

I've been betting against the Nationals a lot late, and while it didn't work out for me last night, it has largely been a profitable strategy since the All-Star Break. The betting market continues to overprice them. They have the worst offense in baseball that has found a way to be even worse since the break. Their starting pitchers besides Dylan Cease have also been nothing to write home about. Shane Bieber has a 4.70 ERA in six starts this season.

Meanwhile, the Nationals have the hottest offense in baseball. Over the past 30 days, they have a wRC+ of 144, which is the most in the Majors by 21.

The Nationals should be a much bigger favorite at home tonight.

Pick: Nationals -142 via FanDuel

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