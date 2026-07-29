Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays have split the first two games of their three-game series this week, and they’ll square off on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C. for the rubber match.

The Nats are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League, sitting just one game out of the final wild card spot after Tuesday night’s win. Washington’s pitching staff has been one of the worst in MLB (27th in team ERA), but an elite offense has kept this young team afloat.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are having an extremely disappointing 2026 season after they made it to the World Series in 2025, losing in Game 7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto is 10 games under .500 and well out of a playoff spot in the American League.

On Wednesday, the Jays will turn to young right-hander Trey Yesavage (3.92 ERA) as they look to take the series finale against Washington. The Nats have a veteran on the mound in Zack Littell (5.17 ERA), who has faced this Jays team quite a bit from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague battle on Wednesday afternoon.

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)

Nationals +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: -122

Nationals: +101

Total

9.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Trey Yesavage (4-5, 3.92 ERA)

Washington: Zack Littell (7-8, 5.17 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV, Sportsnet

Blue Jays record: 49-59

Nationals record: 55-53

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Trey Yesavage UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-158)

Washington has one of the best offenses in MLB in 2026, ranking fifth in batting average, first in OPS and tied for first in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but I think this line is a little high for Yesavage on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays right-hander has been solid in the 2026 season, ranking in the 77th percentile in expected ERA and the 92nd percentile in expected batting average against. According to Statcast, the expected BAA for Yesavage is just .197 this season, and he has positive advanced numbers in whiff percentage, hard-hit percentage and barrel percentage.

So, it is going to be tough for Washington to pick up six or more hits against him, something that has not happened this season. That’s right, Yesavage has allowed five or fewer hits in all 16 of his outings.

I expect that trend to continue on Wednesday afternoon.

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Even though Yesavage has been pretty impressive in the 2026 season, the Jays are just 6-10 in his 16 outings and have struggled offensively all season long.

Toronto ranks 29th in OPS, 30th in runs scored and 17th in batting average this season, and it may struggle to get to Littell, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his nine starts since June 1.

Littell’s advanced numbers are awful – he ranks in the third percentile in expected ERA – but the Toronto offense has continually come up short in 2026.

Washington has hit the OVER in 58.3 percent of its games this season, but I do think this offense will have trouble getting something going in the early innings against Yesavage.

Oddsmakers have pushed this total all the way up to 9.5, but these teams did combine for just five runs in the series opener with much lesser starters on the mound.

I don’t mind the UNDER in Wednesday’s series finale, especially if Yesavage is able to work beyond the fifth inning.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .