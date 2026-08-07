Blue Jays vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

The Philadelphia Phillies have a one-game cushion on the No. 2 wild card spot in the National League heading into their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Toronto’s 2026 season has been a complete 180 from their 2025 campaign when it made the World Series, as the Jays are in last place in the AL East and ended up selling several pieces at the deadline, including ace Kevin Gausman.

Now, the Jays did make a move for the future at the deadline as well, adding starting pitcher Jose Soriano (3.29 ERA this season) in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, and he’ll make his Blue Jays debut on the road in Philly tonight.

The Phillies are set to counter with ace Zack Wheeler, who was limited to just two innings in his last appearance due to a rain delay. Wheeler has been fantastic in the 2026 season, posting a 2.49 ERA while leading the Phils to a 14-4 record in his 18 starts.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Phillies as -206 favorites in this matchup.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s interleague matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-115)

Phillies -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: +191

Phillies: -206

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.29 ERA)

Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.49 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet

Blue Jays record: 54-62

Phillies record: 62-54

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler 6+ Strikeouts (-170)

This season, Wheeler ranks in the 94th percentile in strikeout percentage, the 89th percentile in whiff percentage and the 95th percentile in chase rate.

He’s generating a ton of swings and misses, and it’s led to him striking out 126 batters in 105.0 innings of work. He’s also picked up at least six K’s in 12 of his 18 outings.

After his last start was cut short due to rain, Wheeler should be well-rested heading into Friday’s tilt with the Jays. Toronto is No. 2 in MLB in strikeouts per game, but it still averages over seven per night.

So, I don’t mind getting Wheeler at a little lower of a number on Friday, especially since he had recorded 10, 14, 10, nine and six K’s in his five starts in July before the rain messed up his August debut.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the UNDER has hit in 55.1 percent of the Phillies' games and 50 percent of Toronto’s contests.

These teams have both struggled on offense, ranking 27th (Philadelphia) and 30th (Toronto) in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). On top of that, the Jays are dead last in MLB in run scored and OPS.

Simply put, the Toronto offense has not been good enough for the team to contend for the playoffs, which is why the Jays sold at the deadline.

The addition of Soriano is interesting though, as he led a bad Los Angeles Angels team to a 12-10 record in 22 appearances. Soriano’s expected ERA has dipped to the 40th percentile in MLB, but he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 22 appearances this season.

That’s good news for the Jays, as they’re going to have a tough time scoring against Wheeler on Friday.

The three-time All-Star ranks in the 96th percentile in expected ERA and the 89th percentile in expected batting average against this season. Wheeler has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 18 outings.

I like the Phillies to win this game, but they’ve been awful on the run line all season and I don’t want to lay the -206 moneyline price. Instead, I’ll trust both of these starting pitchers to keep these teams in check and take the UNDER on Friday night.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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