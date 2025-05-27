Blue Jays vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers are facing off in a mid-week series between two teams who are battling to get back to .500 on the season. The Blue Jays sit one game back of .500 at 26-27, while the Rangers sit three games back at 26-29.
The Jays squeaked by the Rangers in the first game of the series on Monday, beating them by a final score of 3-1. Will we see a similar result tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-166)
- Rangers -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +124
- Rangers -148
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Blue Jays vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Game Time: 8:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Blue Jays Record: 26-27
- Rangers Record: 26-29
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Bowden Francis, RHP (2-6, 5.54 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (4-3, 1.60 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Best Prop Bet
- Josh Smith Home Run (+575) via BetMGM
I've bet on Josh Smith of the Rangers to hit a home run tonight. I broke down why in today's edition of Daily Dinger:
Not only is Bowden Francis giving up 2.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, but he's been especially bad against left-handed bats. With that in mind, it seems like a no-brainer to bet on a lefty bat of the Texas Rangers tonight.
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
This game is a complete pitching mismatch, and I simply can't bet on the Blue Jays when they start Bowden Francis on the mound until he proves to me that he can be a much more consistent starter in the major leagues. He has a 5.54 ERA and a 6.49 FIP this season while giving up plenty of home runs.
Tonight, he'll face Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers, who has been one of the best pitchers in the American League this season with an ERA of 1.60 and a league-leading WHIP of 0.787.
The Blue Jays' offense hasn't been good enough to score the runs they need to overcome the disparity between tonight's two starting pitchers.
I'll back the Rangers as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Rangers -148 (via DraftKings)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!